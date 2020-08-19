LIVE: Palm Beach County School Board to vote on safety protocols

August 19, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 3:01 PM

The Palm Beach County School Board is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on student policies for when they return to brick and mortar campuses. That will not happen until Palm Beach County enters phase two of the state's reopening plan.

According to the reopening plan, which was approved by the state Tuesday, the district is preparing campuses to be ready to reopen one week after Palm Beach County enters phase two.

The school board is hearing from the human resources division about employee protocols for the coronavirus. They will then vote on the item during the 5 p.m. meeting.

Some of the student protocols include wearing masks, with up to five being given to students from the district, social distancing and staying home if you are sick.

You can read the student protocols here.

