Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach offers remote career coaching, workshops

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. - A brother and sister from West Palm Beach are ready to start the new school year with attention-grabbing resumes after working with a career coach over the summer.
Allison and Aidan Taylor received free career coaching from the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach.
They received one-on-one advice from Kathy Shabotynskj during a series of phone consultations.
The Taylors say her suggestions helped showcase their latest accomplishments in a way that will quickly capture the attention of a future employer.
“This year and I’m applying to colleges and it’s important to have a good resume, good formatting, and have someone look through your essays,” said Aidan Taylor, a rising senior at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach. “Kathy Shabotynskj really helped me make a resume that looks really nice.”
The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach is still closed due to the pandemic, so the assistance is offered over the phone or by email.
“She also helped me edit my main essays for college applications,” said Aidan Taylor.
Allison Taylor registered to fine-tune her resume after her brother shared positive reviews about his experience.
“We were given the gift of time these past few months, so it was a perfect opportunity to get our resumes in shape,” said Allison Taylor.
“I took out things I thought were important and I was attached to. She was a second pair of eyes to see it was time to take out the things from ten years ago.”
Career coaching sessions are available to anyone registered through the library website.
There are also community workshops for students and job seekers to brush up on interview skills and ensure their next career move is successful.
For more information or to register, click here or call 561-868-7701.
Scripps Only Content 2020