MCSO: Jewelry store robbery leads to chase, multiple crashes

A jewelry store robbery triggered a wild chase through Martin and St. Lucie counties on Wednesday, and ended a crash and two people in custody, authorities say.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the suspected crooks robbed Diamonds By Terry, located at 3868 SE Dixie Highway in Stuart.
During the robbery, at least one shot was fired.
MCSO said investigators said the suspected robbers, one of whom is a juvenile, drove away from the scene recklessly, crashing into an elderly woman's car.
The getaway car then sped into oncoming traffic on the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart and hit another vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the chase then entered St. Lucie County, where the suspected robbers crashed into more cars and got onto Interstate 95.
Authorities used stop sticks to deflate the tires on the getaway car.
The passenger was taken into custody, and the driver bailed out but was captured a short time later.
Amazingly, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt in any of the crashes.
Scripps Only Content 2020