Palm Beach County School Board to vote on safety protocols

This afternoon, the Palm Beach County School Board is expected to vote on student policies for when they return to brick and mortar campuses. That will not happen until Palm Beach County enters phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.
According to the reopening plan, now approved by the state, the district is preparing campuses to be ready to reopen one week after Palm Beach County enters phase 2.
According to the agenda, the school board is expected to hear a presentation about student protocols at a 2:30 p.m. workshop and vote on the item during the 5 p.m. meeting.
Some of the student protocols include wearing masks, with up to 5 being given to students from the district, social distancing and staying home if you are sick.
