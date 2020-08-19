Palm Beach County School District lays out plan for students return to campus

The Palm Beach County School Board unanimously voted to approve student policies for when they return to campus.
"I know that we're focused on COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures," a board member said.
The new guidelines include students self-screening at home prior to going to school, and if they have a temperature of 100.4 or higher should not be on campus. They must abide by social distancing guidelines, keeping a minimum of 6-feet apart. They also must follow new rules from riding buses and school cafeterias.
Palm Beach County parent Ivelesse Colon said this is all for not.
"I'm not going to send my kids back to school because nothing is cleared," she said.
The district mandated all students wear face coverings at all times with exceptions for eating, drinking, and school activities like band and chorus.
The district will provide up to 5 washable face coverings per student.
The district is requiring students or parents to self-report a positive COVID-19 test no later than the following day. A student who tests positive must remain home and be enrolled in distance learning until the student tests negative for COVID-19. Students who test positive must provide a list of everyone they have been in close contact with.
Renee Fletcher said it's a reasonable request.
"I'm fine with it. My job we have to take temperatures when we go in it should be no different for the babies," she said.
Safety policies for teachers are expected to be addressed further in a future school board meeting. The school year will begin on Aug. 31st with distance learning.
