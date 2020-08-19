School District of Palm Beach County launches reopening information hotline

If you have questions about the School District of Palm Beach County's reopening plan, you can now call a hotline to get them answered.
The district has set up an information hotline to answer questions about the start of the 2020-21 school year. The school year is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 31 with distance learning for all students.
The hotline launches on Wednesday, and the number to call is 561-969-5840. Calls will be answered on Wednesday and Thursdat from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During the weeks of Aug. 24 and Aug. 31, the hotline will be open Monday through Friday during the same hours.
Representatives will be available to answer questions in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. They can answer frequently asked questions about registering for school, school meals, and improvements to distance learning. Callers can also call 561-684-5100 to leave a message for a future return call from a representative.
In addition, for technical questions you can call the IT Service Desk at 561-242-4100 Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The student mental health helpline can be reached at 561-432-6389 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Department of Children and Families Abuse Report Hotline is 1-800-962-2873.
Questions about specific topics can be emailed to the following:
- Academics: AcademicsSupport@palmbeachschools.org
- Technical Support: EdTechSupport@palmbeachschools.org
- Other Language Requests: me@palmbeachschools.org
