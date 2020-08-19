Tropical Trio: 3 areas of interest could develop in the tropics

August 19, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 10:40 AM

The WPTV First Alert Weather Team is monitoring three areas of interest in the tropics on Wednesday.

WAVE IN CARIBBEAN SEA

A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, along with gusty winds.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this wave a 40% chance of development over two days, and an 80% chance of development over five days.

According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland, the forecast models take this into the Gulf of Mexico without impacting our weather.

WAVE IN ATLANTIC OCEAN

A wave located roughly 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands is forecast to develop into a tropical depression on Wednesday or Thursday.

Wieland said most models bring this system toward South Florida by next Monday, however, the strength of the system is unknown at this time.

WAVE OFF AFRICA

A large area of showers and thunderstorms, located over Guinea and Sierra-Leone, Africa, has been given a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

According to the NHC, environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some development of this system while the wave enters the extreme eastern Atlantic on Friday.

By early next week, however, conditions are forecast to become less favorable for tropical cyclone formation.

