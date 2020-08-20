Amazon to build new fulfillment center near Jupiter

Amazon announced Thursday they are building a new one-million-square-foot fulfillment center in northern Palm Beach County.
The online shopping giant said the new facility will create "hundreds" of full-time jobs.
"The addition of a third Amazon facility in our county is another boost to our logistics and distribution industry," said Kelly Smallridge, the president and CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County.
The new fulfillment center will be located at 4490 Corporate Rd North at the Florida Research Park off the Bee Line Highway.
The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2021.
Last month, Amazon said they would open a new delivery station in Boca Raton that would create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs.
Amazon currently operates seven fulfillment and sortation centers in Florida, which are located in Miami, Jacksonville, Davenport, Orlando, Ruskin and Lakeland.
The company said they have created more than 30,000 jobs in Florida since 2010.
