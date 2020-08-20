Delray commissioners, mayor approve increasing their salaries

Delray Beach commissioners and the mayor voted Tuesday to nearly triple their salaries in a controversial move at a time when the city faces a budget shortfall.
The pay increase passed by a margin of 3-2 with Commissioners Ryan Boylston and Adam Frankel casting the dissenting votes.
Right now, commissioners make $750 a month or $9,000 annually. Mayor Shelly Petrolia makes $1,000 a month or $12,000 yearly.
The pay increase for commissioners will increase to $2,000 a month or $24,000 annually and for the mayor $2,500 a month or $30,000 annually.
Boylston had said he opposed the increase because the city has already had to make budget cuts amid the downturn in the economy.
Supporters of the pay increase said the salary increase aligns Delray Beach with the salaries of other elected officials in nearby cities.
The pay increase will go into effect in March 2021.
Reporter Miranda Christian is working on this story and will have more details on NewsChannel 5 this evening.
Scripps Only Content 2020