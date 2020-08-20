Jensen Beach man killed in Florida's Turnpike crash in St. Lucie County

A 50-year-old Jensen Beach man was killed in a crash on Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck were traveling southbound on Florida's Turnpike near Mile Marker 145, when the tractor-trailer sideswiped the pickup truck.
The driver of the tractor-trailer lost control of the vehicle, hit a guardrail, and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 56-year-old Pompano Beach man, and a 21-year-old passenger in his vehicle did not suffer any injuries.
All southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike were closed in the area for hours while officials worked the scene.
The crash is still pending investigation.
