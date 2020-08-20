Multiple movie theaters on the Treasure Coast set to reopen

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Many movie theaters on the Treasure Coast are set to reopen their doors Friday for the first time since March, but the question remains whether or not customers think it's safe.
The Touchstar Cinemas in Fort Pierce is a smaller theater that reopened in June.
Nathalie Desir, Assistant Manager, said she and her staff are doing everything they can to keep movie goers safe.
"Each theater is sanitized multiple times, daily," said Desir.
When customers come to the Touchstar Cinema, they have to line up socially distanced on floor markers outside and get their temperature taken before entering.
Masks are required and the capacity has been cut to ensure customers are spread out.
The theater has also been renting out rooms to groups of 20 or less for private showings.
On the walls between theaters, there are bottles of hand sanitizer.
"I don't know, I think it is too soon," said Sarah Deacon, Fort Pierce resident.
Deacon said that new movies should be released at home and on-demand.
"I'm not even allowed to go back to work," said Deacon. "In my opinion, I can't go to the movies."
On Friday, both the Regal 16 inside the Treasure Coast Mall and the Regency 8 in Stuart will be reopening.
Next week, the AMC 14 in Port St. Lucie plans to the same.
"We get a lot of calls asking if we're open," said Desir. "They've been saying thank you for opening. I know you guys are taking a risk, but thank you. We needed that. There's nothing else to do."
At Touchstar Cinemas, they've hired servers to limit crowding at concession stands.
Desir said once customers take their seats and before the movie starts, servers will take their orders and deliver their food and drinks.
