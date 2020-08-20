Okeechobee High School student tests positive for coronavirus

We have taken the necessary steps to sanitize any areas which may have been compromised, as outlined in the District’s Reopening Plan. The District continues to adhere to CDC guidelines, which include the use face coverings, maintaining social distancing whenever possible, and checking the temperature of everyone who arrives on campus. We encourage everyone to be observant of symptoms that could develop within the next 14 days. You may want to seek advice on testing from a medical professional or be tested immediately if symptoms arise.