Palm Beach Co. schools improving internet access for thousands of families

"First of all through our needs analysis we developed what’s called a heat map. This heat map identifies 21 hot spots around the county where there is high density of free and reduced lunch students which is tightly correlated to this need. Through those 21 zones, what we’re doing with the county is identifying school sites, we've identified 71 school sites where we’ll complete the fiber optic cable to get to one of our education network towers or monopoles, put a base radio at that location and then supporting network of radios in the nearby community to broadcast this WiFi mesh," Howard said. "The last piece of that is what you would think of as a wireless router in your home, in these instances we’re purchasing these WiFi extenders, we will be, to go in each one of those homes that will pick the signal up from the outside and amplify it in the home to make sure we have a reliable signal with adequate strength."