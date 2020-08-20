Pizza Girls in West Palm Beach closes for good

Since 1996 Pizza Girls on Clematis Street has called downtown West Palm Beach home. But today, after 25 years they closed their doors for good.
"We were open yesterday and then we just decided it was time," Jennifer Morales said.
Morales is part owner of Pizza Girls. She said the construction right in front of their restaurant for 8 months didn't help.
"And then the pandemic hit, and we were prepared for the construction just not the pandemic," she said.
The same day Pizza Girls shutters its West Palm Beach location the Downtown Development Authority held a "State of Downtown" virtual summit. One emphasizing the importance of Clematis and surrounding streets.
"Considering the significance of our downtown we must work to ensure we have continued investment here both public and private to ensure our city center does succeed," Mayor Keith James said.
Cathy Cather noticed the popular downtown spot is now closed for good.
"As we walked by Pizza Girls, I looked in and all the of the refrigerated areas were empty and I'm like oh my God they must be closed. And then I find out they're closed and going out of business and it makes me sad," she said.
Morales said she and her partner have turned their attention to their Pizza Girls location in Palm Beach Gardens.
"So, we're just going to focus on that and try to hold on to that one too," she said.
