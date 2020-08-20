Senior citizens in Vero Beach looking for pen pals

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept family members from their loved ones in assisted living facilities and nursing homes for months.
Now, one center in Vero Beach is asking you to help make a difference in these seniors' lives, and all it takes is the stroke of a pen.
The Brennity at Vero Beach Senior Living is looking for pen pals to correspond with residents. The facility has independent living, assisted living and memory care.
One resident, Muriel says it would be lovely to have a pen pal.
"I love to write, I always have enjoyed writing," Muriel said.
As far as what she would like to hear about, Muriel says, "really basically their lives, everyone's life is different and there's always something interesting."
Executive Director Debbie Hollenbach says they are looking for anyone and everyone to write letters to their seniors.
"We love them just like they’re our own family, but we’re not their own family so when you are disconnected from your family, you feel a little bit lost so it's very difficult and it's hard to adapt," said Hollenbach.
Hollenbach says this is also a great way to bring back an old skill many people have forgotten with all of today's technology, and make someone smile at the same time.
"Whether they like to knit, play cards, do art, be a gardener, love animals, it doesn’t really matter because the residents' faces just light up and they just enjoy having that communication with people," said Hollenbach.
She says The Brennity will make sure every pen pal gets a letter back.
If you are interested in sending a letter, you can address it to: Residents of the Brennity 7955 16th Manor Vero Beach, Florida 32966
