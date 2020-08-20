South Florida in forecast cone for Tropical Depression 13

Tropical storm watches are in effect for the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday as Tropical Depression 13 churns west in the Atlantic Ocean.
According to the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the depression is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, and is moving west-northwest at 21 mph.
The NHC said gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later on Thursday.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Guide
WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall said the latest GFS and European models keep the system an open wave as it slides south of the Florida peninsula early next week, then away from Florida by the middle of next week.
While these models show little development with this system, there are still some computer models, including the Canadian model, that suggest a strengthening storm as it approaches the Florida peninsula late Sunday into Monday.
The NHC said the depression could strengthen into a tropical storm later on Thursday, and will remain a tropical storm through early next week as it approaches the state.
While South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty, keep in mind the cone shows the potential center of the storm, so the center could end up over the Bahamas or even southwest of Cuba.
Regardless of development, deep tropical moisture is expected to move in early next week, which will increase our rain chances. We could also see some gusty winds.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Saba and St. Eustatius
- St. Maarten
- Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla
Elsewhere in the tropics, the NHC will begin issuing advisories at 11 a.m. Thursday on Tropical Depression 14, which is producing an area of showers and storms over the central Caribbean Sea.
The NHC said the system will move west, then slowly curve to the north. Computer models have this system going toward the Yucatán Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico, and keep it away from us in South Florida.
Another wave coming off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of formation over the next five days as it moves west.
Scripps Only Content 2020