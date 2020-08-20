South Florida under the cone of uncertainty for Tropical Depression 13

Invest 98L is now Tropical Depression 13 and is moving west-northwest toward the northern Leeward Islands. Tropical Storm watches have been issued for some of these islands.
The latest GFS and European models keep the system an open wave as it slides south of the peninsula early next week, then moves the disturbance away from Florida by the middle of next week.
While, these models show little development with this system, there are still some computer models, including the Canadian, that suggest a strengthening storm as it approaches the peninsula late Sunday - Monday.
The National Hurricane Center shows the system strengthening into Tropical Storm Laura/Marco sometime tomorrow and remaining a tropical storm through early next week as it approaches the state. While we are under the cone of uncertainty, keep in mind the cone shows the potential center of the storm, so the center could end up over the Bahamas or even as far southwest of Cuba.
Regardless of development, deep tropical moisture is expected to move in early next week, which will increase our rain chances and we could also see some gusty winds.
Invest 97L is producing an area of showers and storms over the central Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a high chance of formation into the next 2 days as it moves west, then slowly curves to the north.Computer models keep this system away from us in South Florida.
Another wave coming off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of formation over the next 5 days as it moves west.
