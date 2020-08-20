State approves Indian River County School District's reopening plan

State approves Indian River County School District's reopening plan
August 20, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 6:35 PM

State education officials on Thursday approved the reopening plans for the Indian River County School District.

The new semester is scheduled to begin Monday.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back to School

Students will take part in one of three options:

  • Traditional in-classroom learning "with health and safety procedures in place" which was scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 10
  • Virtual School: Full-time online instruction at home
  • Transitional Distance Learning Model: Full-time online instruction/livestreamed lessons at home

Last month, Superintendent David Moore said 22 percent of families opted for some form of online instruction.

Friday is the last day for parents who chose a virtual learning option for their child to pick up laptops or exchange them. This is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vero Beach High School and Sebastian River High School.

Click here to read the full reopening plan for public schools in Indian River County.

Scripps Only Content 2020