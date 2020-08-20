State approves Indian River County School District's reopening plan

State education officials on Thursday approved the reopening plans for the Indian River County School District.
The new semester is scheduled to begin Monday.
Students will take part in one of three options:
- Traditional in-classroom learning "with health and safety procedures in place" which was scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 10
- Virtual School: Full-time online instruction at home
- Transitional Distance Learning Model: Full-time online instruction/livestreamed lessons at home
Last month, Superintendent David Moore said 22 percent of families opted for some form of online instruction.
Friday is the last day for parents who chose a virtual learning option for their child to pick up laptops or exchange them. This is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vero Beach High School and Sebastian River High School.
Click here to read the full reopening plan for public schools in Indian River County.
