State’s coronavirus deaths pass 10,000 with 117 increase; cases up 4,555

Florida's coronavirus newly reported deaths dropped to 117 but passed 10,000 among residentS, just one month after surpassing 5,000, as cases remained among the lowest in two months, 4,555, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday.
In good news, the daily positivity rate from tests received Wednesday dropped under the target 10 percent, 9.98 percent. Also the first-time rate dipped below 7 percent, 6.78.
Total daily tests have remained under 100,000 for two weeks with the latest, 77,172. The positivity rate the day befoe was 10.24 when there were 67,839 tests. The first-time cases positivity has been under 9 percent for seven days in a row: 7.06, then 7.88, 8.20, 7.74, 7.66, 8.06.
In Palm Beach County, the first-time positivity rate remained under 6.0 percent for the third day in a row – 5.28 among 4,080 negative tests after 5.71 and 5.64 percent. The rate has been under 8 percent for all but one day over two weeks, 8.79 percent on Aug. 10. Also, the county daily cases increased by 234 compared with 192 the day before.
Palm Beach County's death toll increased by 17 to 1,039 after 14 the day before in third place behind Broward.
St. Lucie County increased by 4 to 212 while Martin rose by 5 to 109 after five days of no deaths. Indian River went up by 2 to 69 after three consecutive days of no fatalities. Okeechobee, which reported its first 2 fatalities on July 25, stayed at 12 for 12 days in a row. On Monday, all four of those counties reported no deaths as well as Palm Beach County.
Broward increased by 2and Miami-Dade rose by 9.
In South Florida, there were 39 of the 117 deaths – 33.3 percent – for a total of 4,667 at 46.5 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Florida is in fifth place in the United States with 10,049 deaths and nonresident deaths increased by 2 to 137 for a total of 10,186. The death toll has doubled in one month.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of 309 deaths after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 10,559. California reported 181 new deaths, which is 7 more than third-place Florida, and is in third place overall with 11,523. Arizona announced 105 more deaths and is in 11th place but reported only 637 cases.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 450 compared with 505 the day before.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 588,602, second in the nation.
In one week, cases have risen by 37,370 at 6.8 percent.
Two weeks ago Wednesday, Florida became the second state to pass 500,000 cases.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 638,831 with the addition of 6,164, second in the U.S. on Wednesday. Texas had the most new cases, 6,474, and is third overall with 557,256. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 427,202 with 631 more.
Florida's cases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199.
For the past five days the state's cases have been below 5,000: 3,779 Sunday, 2,678 Monday, 3,858 Tuesday, 4,115 Wednesday. The last time cases were lower were 2,610 on June 17 and 1,758 on June 15.
Last Wednesday's increase was 7,109.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 39,886, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 1,169 compared with 1,103 the day before. Broward's increase was 714 vs. 341. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 78 in St. Lucie, 18 in Martin, 14 in Indian River and 8 in Okeechobee.
Deaths
For two days in a row deaths have been under 200 with the toll 174 Wednesday.
Tuesday's death increase of 212, the ninth time they surpassed 200. The state record was 276 on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The previous record was 257 on July 31. Others in the 200s were 228, 212, 225, 245, 252, 216.
The deaths from the weekend were lower 87 Monday and 107 Sunday.
The first two deaths were announced on March 6. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Wednesday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the most deaths occurred on July 25 with 178.
In the state report Thursday it reported 176 new deaths but 2 were removed after further determining a cause of death for a net gain of 174.
Pinellas rose by 5 to 587 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough went up by 4 to 512 in fifth place. Polk rose by 7 to 396 in sixth and Lee increased by 4 to 393.
Deaths rose by `1,136 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 162) for 12.6 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 75 for 7.8 percent. Two months ago the one-week U.S. figure was in the mid 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.2 percent with the world at 5.3 percent.
One month ago there were 3,021 deaths. And it passed 5,000 on July 20.
Miami-Dade climbed to 2,185, which is 23`1 more in one week. Broward increased to 1,051 with a rise of 168 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Iowa's 1,006 after gaining 17 Wednesday.
The state on Wednesday identified 17 deaths in Palm Beach County though the increase was 16 (the state makes changes sometimes in a designation). They were 10 men (42, 67, 70, 73, 78, 83, 84, 88, 95, 100) and 7 women (72, 72, 77, 82, 84 87, 95). St. Lucie's new deaths were a 59-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man.
Testing
Florida's total now is 4,342,418 fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 20.2 percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was 13.55 percent Thursday compared with 13.54 Tuesday.
The daily rate at one time was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 9.98. The high was 16.44 on Aug. 11. The record is 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
