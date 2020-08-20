Student tests positive for coronavirus at Okeechobee High School

On just the third day of school, the Okeechobee County School District is transitioning nearly three dozen students and one teacher to remote learning after a student tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the school district, the Okeechobee High School student was immediately isolated and sent home.
The school district says it is working with the Department of Health for contact tracing.
Only students who weren’t able to social distance from the student are being sent home. Those students include 11 students on a bus, 21 students from six classrooms and one teacher. They will do remote learning for 14 days.
Students must wear masks, but without them, school officials say they would've likely needed to send over 100 students and six teachers home.
The school district sent the following letter to parents:
To whom it may it concern,
This morning the District was notified by the Department of Health that a student at Okeechobee High School tested positive for COVID-19. The student was immediately isolated from others and was sent home from school.
We are working closely with the Department of Health to identify those who may have been in direct contact with the student. We will assist in the Department’s efforts to provide information in regards to contact tracing. If you have potentially been exposed, the Department of Health will reach out to you as a part of the contact tracing efforts. We will protect the confidentiality of those involved in this incident.
We have taken the necessary steps to sanitize any areas which may have been compromised, as outlined in the District’s Reopening Plan. The District continues to adhere to CDC guidelines, which include the use face coverings, maintaining social distancing whenever possible, and checking the temperature of everyone who arrives on campus. We encourage everyone to be observant of symptoms that could develop within the next 14 days. You may want to seek advice on testing from a medical professional or be tested immediately if symptoms arise.
If a student or staff member seeks a COVID-19 test, he/she must remain home while awaiting the results of the test. It is very important that any student or staff member who takes a COVID-19 test immediately notify the Human Resources Department at (863) 462-5000, Ext. 1022.
Sincerely,Dr. Joseph G. Stanley, SHRM-CPDirector of Human Resources
Scripps Only Content 2020