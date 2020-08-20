Training program in Delray Beach focuses on racial equity

Systemic racism is a term we all have heard in the conversations around racial justice. Now, a Palm Beach County foundation said it is time to take a new approach to combat it.
There is a new training program in Delray Beach expanding perspectives.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: America in Crisis
As a school counselor at a title one school in Delray Beach, Raiko Knight saw a need.
"Looking really into racial equity work and being able to identify the needs of students through that lens," Knight said.
When she noticed some students acting out and struggling to express themselves, she thought it was time for a new approach.
"Having people look at themselves and not just saying there is something wrong with me, but how do I impact my system," Knight said.
She then contacted Healthier Delray Beach, and with help from The Palm Health Foundation, they hosted a racial equity workshop.
"In the education system, we have our lens and we Katie or Johnny acting up, but you don't know why. So, this really gives you a lens as to why and what could possibly be going on in a student's life," Knight said.
Raiko said those trainings led to them offering additional mental health support for students. Now, Healthier Delray Beach is looking to expand the racial equity program.
"People who are a part of these various systems that we are all encountering these various challenges, and why is that?" said Kenya Madison, the Senior Director of Healthier Delray Beach.
Madison said she is currently working with the city of Delray Beach to bring the Racial Equity Institute training to staff members and business owners.
"If you fix the people, then you fix the systems. If you remove the barriers in place, then things kind of level out," Madison said.
Scripps Only Content 2020