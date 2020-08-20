Tropical Depression 13 expected to strengthen into tropical storm on Friday

Tropical Depression 13, which is churning west in the Atlantic Ocean, is now expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later on Friday and a Category 1 hurricane on Monday as it nears the Florida peninsula.
According to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the depression is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, and is moving west-northwest at 21 mph.
Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast remain in the forecast cone as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
The latest forecast from the NHC has a Category 1 hurricane coming close to the southern tip of Florida and the Florida Keys early next week.
"Regardless of development, we are expecting to see some pretty heavy rainfall, even gusty winds," said WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall. "And that's going to look like late Sunday, Monday, and possibly even as late as Tuesday."
On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday, near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, and near or north of Hispaniola on Saturday night.
Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday.
While South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty, keep in mind the cone shows the potential center of the storm, so the center could end up over the Bahamas or even southwest of Cuba.
Regardless of development, deep tropical moisture is expected to move in early next week, which will increase our rain chances. We could also see some gusty winds.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- British Virgin Islands
- Saba and St. Eustatius
- St. Maarten
- St. Martin and St. Barthelemy
- Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla
Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Depression 14 formed Thursday morning over the west-central Caribbean Sea.
The NHC said the depression will move west, then slowly curve to the north. Computer models have this system going toward the Yucatán Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico, and keep it away from us in South Florida.
However, according to the NHC, the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later on Thursday, and could be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatán Peninsula late Saturday.
Another wave coming off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of formation over the next five days as it moves west.
