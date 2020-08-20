Tropical Depression 13 expected to strengthen into tropical storm on Thursday

Tropical Depression 13, which is churning west in the Atlantic Ocean, is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later on Thursday and a Category 1 hurricane on Monday as it nears the Florida peninsula.
According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the depression is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, and is moving west-northwest at 21 mph.
Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast remain in the forecast cone as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
The latest forecast from the NHC has a Category 1 hurricane coming close to the southern tip of Florida and the Florida Keys early next week.
"Regardless of development, we are expecting to see some pretty heavy rainfall, even gusty winds," said WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall. "And that's going to look like late Sunday, Monday, and possibly even as late as Tuesday."
While South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty, keep in mind the cone shows the potential center of the storm, so the center could end up over the Bahamas or even southwest of Cuba.
Regardless of development, deep tropical moisture is expected to move in early next week, which will increase our rain chances. We could also see some gusty winds.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Saba and St. Eustatius
- St. Maarten
- Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla
Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Depression 14 formed Thursday morning over the west-central Caribbean Sea.
The NHC said the depression will move west, then slowly curve to the north. Computer models have this system going toward the Yucatán Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico, and keep it away from us in South Florida.
Another wave coming off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of formation over the next five days as it moves west.
