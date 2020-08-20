VPK teachers prepare for new school year in St. Lucie County

As students head back to school in St. Lucie County, many child care facilities will also open the doors to 4-year-olds entering the state's voluntary prekindergarten program.
Carol Hilson has been the director of the Community United Methodist preschool in Fort Pierce for 32 years.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back to School
On Monday, their VPK program begins as St. Lucie school students also return to school. However, her lesson plan for the 4-year-old students will look a little different this year.
"We do take the time, especially with our VPK, our 4-year-old children, to show them the proper way to wear a mask because they're going to go into the public school system eventually," Hilson said.
However, the Florida Department of Education has not authorized a virtual option for VPK programs.
The early learning coalition of St. Lucie County believes the classroom experience is vital in the growth of young children.
"It's very important that the language they hear here is rich and helps them in the process. We try to touch on everything," Hilson said.
The state is currently drafting a plan they say is innovative and flexible for VPK, which is expected to be released as early as next week.
St. Lucie County Public Schools is looking for more teachers, but confident they have enough staff in place to start the new school year.
