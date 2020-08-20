West Nile Virus found in local chicken flocks

The Florida Department of Health and Martin County Mosquito Control has issued a warning regarding the West Nile Virus. This comes after confirmed cases were found in local chicken flocks.
If you plan on spending time outdoors, the health department is urging residents to take the necessary steps to lower your risk of becoming infected.
The health department recommends:
- Draining water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, coolers or any other containers that collects water. This will help keep mosquitoes from multiplying and laying eggs.
-Getting rid of old tires, bottles and broken appliances that aren't being used
-Clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls weekly
-Chlorinate swimming pools regularly and if you have a plastic pool its best to empty it when you're finished using it
To help protect yourself the health department advises wearing the proper clothing such as long sleeves, pants and socks.
The health department also recommends wearing insect repellent that contains at least 30% of the ingredient deet.
