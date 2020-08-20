Woman injured in West Palm Beach shooting

A woman was injured in a shooting in West Palm Beach Thursday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting occurred at 7 p.m. on the 4700 block of Lake Arjaro Drive.
Deputies responded to the scene and found the woman suffering from gunshot wound(s).
The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are en route to investigate further.
Motive and suspect information is unknown at this time.
