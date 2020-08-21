FAU football team suspends practice for coronavirus

The Florida Atlantic University football team suspended practice Friday following concerns for the coronavirus.
A tweet from the team's Twitter account said there were "a small number of positive tests for COVID-19."
The decision was made out of an abundance of caution, according to the tweet.
The team began fall camp earlier this month and are being tested weekly for the coronavirus.
FAU said it will not practice again until reviewing its next round of testing, which is scheduled for Monday.
