Indian River County heading back to school on Monday

Just days before the new school year begins in Indian River County, school officials sent an important message to students, parents, and faculty on Friday.
"If you wake up and have a symptom, please stay home," said Superintendent Dr. David Moore during a Facebook Live address. "If you are a teacher and you have a symptom, please stay home."
The 2020-21 academic year in Indian River County will start on Monday, Aug. 24 with students taking part in both in-classroom and virtual learning.
"Over the last several months we have been planning, preparing, problem solving, researching, thinking through, how do we ensure that we provide flexibility in terms of the offerings for our students?" Dr. Moore said.
The school district has made major safety improvements at schools, including spaced out desks, one-way hallways and stairways, extra hand sanitizer stations, and modified cafeterias to ensure social distancing.
Dr. Moore urged students and staff members who are sick, or who have a family member who's sick or awaiting a COVID-19 test result, to stay home from school.
The School District of Indian River County has set up a technology hotline to help students who are taking part in distance learning at home.
Call 772-564-3051 if you have any questions.
The hotline is open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"There will be opportunities to continue to learn. There will be times of uncertainty. There will be times of, OK, I have to do something I've never done before," Dr. Moore said.
