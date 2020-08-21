Palm Beach County working on Phase Two plan

Palm Beach County has taken its first steps towards Phase Two. County's Mayor Dave Kerner said he's started the work on a reopening plan. It's a strategy that would be shaped with a pair of meetings next week.
"Our numbers continue to drop and there's compliance, widespread compliance throughout the community," Mayor Kerner said.
Right now, the county's positivity rate is 5.18%. One of the indicators that have helped set the stage for the two meetings early next week involving county commissioners and school district leaders. Kerner said the school district wants to open one-week after the county moves into Phase Two.
"The safety and public health of our children and this county will come first. We are all motivated and cognizant of the need to get our children back in school those discussions will begin at the Phase Two level and the school district level and the county government is ready to assist in very meaningful ways," Kerner said.
Decisions that will come with a variety of reactions. Erika King does not want to see a return in on-campus classes just yet.
"For parents to even send their children to school I feel it's like for selfish reasons. I know everybody needs a break but it's like are you really focusing on your children's health," she said.
Kerner said once the county decides to move to Phase Two Governor DeSantis will green light it.
