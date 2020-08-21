Rep. Lois Frankel holds briefing on US Postal Service

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel held a news conference Friday morning to outline new legislation to support the U.S. Postal Service and claimed President Trump wants to "sabotage the vote-by-mail process."
Frankel was joined by Kevin Young, the president of the Palm Beach-area American Postal Workers Union.
The briefing was held at the post office on Clematis Street, located in downtown West Palm Beach.
The U.S. House is set to return to session Saturday to vote on the Delivering for America Act, which will provide $25 billion to support the Postal Service.
Frankel's office said the funds will be used to cover lost revenue due to COVID-19 other resources to continue to safely deliver the mail.
"As far as we can tell, nothing has been done that would prevent a safe, effective delivery of vote-by-mail in Palm Beach County, with the caveat that when people who are voting by mail should get their vote back early," Frankel said.
Frankel and other Democrat have said the changes by U.S. postmaster general Louis DeJoy, a donor and appointee of President Trump, was “obstructing the delivery of mail.”
DeJoy said during a Senate hearing Friday that he believes the post office will be able to handle increased mail-in voting during the 2020 election.
Concerning various reports from across the country about distribution centers dismantling mail sorting machines, DeJoy said that such machines weren't needed and were only operating at about 35 percent capacity.
