St. Lucie parents 'must' assess child's health each morning, officials say

Public schools in St. Lucie County are scheduled to resume Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic, and officials developed a new questionnaire to help parents assess the health of their child each morning.
The district and health officials created what they call the "Daily Home Screening for Students" tool to assist parents in assessing their child's health before sending them to school.
School officials said parents must complete the short check every morning, and if the child answers "yes" to any of the questions, then the child must stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
"We are ready to welcome our students back into our school centers. Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our students and employees. Parents MUST use the Daily Home Screening tool every morning, to keep our school environments healthy and safe," Superintendent of Schools E. Wayne Gent said.
Below is the list of questions parents should ask their children each morning before school:
Scripps Only Content 2020