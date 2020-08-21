State’s deaths rise by 19, cases increase 4,684; first-time positivity rate under 7%

Florida's coronavirus newly reported deaths increased by 119, including a 6-year-old girl from Hillsborough County, cases rose by 4,684, the daily positivity rate remained under the target 10 percent and the first-time cases percentage was again below 7 percent – figures that are similar to the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday.
The girl's death was listed in the state database as a case on Monday. The previous youngest fatality was a 9-year-old girl from Putam.
On Thursday, the death increase was 117, and the cases rose by 4,555.
Total daily tests have remained under 100,000 for more than two weeks with the latest, 79,260. The daily positivity rate of tests received from labs Thursday was 9.77, slightly below the 9.98 when there were 77,175 tests when it was the first time in two weeks it was below 10 percent. The first-time cases positivity has been under 8 percent for four days in a row: 6.83 after 7.88 three days earlier, 7.08 and 6.76
In Palm Beach County, the first-time positivity rate remained under 6.0 percent for the fourth day in a row – 5.18 after 5.64, 5.71 and 5.12 percent. The rate has been under 8 percent for all but one day over two weeks, 8.8 percent on Aug. 10. The number of total negative tests reported Thursday was 4,778 with people who previously tested positive excluded. Also, the county daily cases increased by 271 compared with 234 the day before.
Palm Beach County's death toll rose by 97 to 1,048 after 17 the day before in third place behind Broward.
St. Lucie County remained at 212 but Martin rose by 3 to 112 and Indian River also went up by 3 to 72. Okeechobee, which reported its first 2 fatalities on July 25, stayed at 12 for 12 days in a row.
Broward increased by 17 and Miami-Dade rose by 34 deaths.
In South Florida, there were 66 of the 119 deaths – 55.4 percent – for a total of 4,733 at 46.5 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Florida is in fifth place in the United States with 10,168 deaths, and the state lowered the nonresident deaths by 1 to 136 for a total of 10,304. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of a U.S.-high 234 deaths after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 10,793. California reported 163 new deaths, which was the second most Thursday, and is in third place overall with 11,686.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 347 compared with 450 the day before.
Deaths
The first two deaths were announced on March 6. It wasn't until April 24 the toll surpassed 1,000.
For three days in a row, deaths have been under 200 with Wednesday's fatalities 174.
Tuesday's death increase of 212, the ninth time they surpassed 200. The state record was 276 on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The previous record was 257 on July 31. Others in the 200s were 228, 212, 225, 245, 252, 216.
The deaths from the weekend were lower: 87 Monday and 107 Sunday.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Thursay and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the most deaths occurred on July 25 with 179.
In the state report Thursday it reported 122 deaths but three removed after further determining a cause of death for a net increase of 119.
Pinellas rose by 4 to 591 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough went up by 7 to 519 in fifth place. Polk rose by 3 to 399 in sixth and Lee increased by 4 to 397.
Deaths rose by `1,028 the state over seven days (a daily average of 147) for 11.2 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 72 for 7.4 percent. Two months ago the one-week U.S. figure was in the mid 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.1 percent with the world at 5.2 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 2,219, which is 220 more in one week. Broward increased to 1,068 with a rise of 154 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 22 states, including Rhode Island's 1,028 after gaining 1 and Iowa's 1,014 after reporting 8 Thursday.
The state on Friday identified 8 deaths from Palm Beach County though the increase was 9: 4 men (66, 74, 75, 76) and 4 women (69, 79, 82,, 97). Martin's fatalities were two men (82, 83) and a 91-year-old women. Indian River reported 2 women (86, 87) and an 83-year-old man.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 593,286 second in the nation.
In one week, cases have risen by 30,001 at 5.3 percent, a percentage that has been steadily decreasing.
Two weeks ago Wednesday, Florida became the second state to pass 500,000 cases.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 644,731 with the addition of 5,920, most in the U.S. on Thursday. Texas had the second-most new cases, 4,923, and is third overall with 562,559. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 427,803 with 601 more.
Florida's cases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199.
For the past five days the state's cases have been below 5,000: 3,779 Sunday, 2,678 Monday, 3,858 Tuesday, 4,115 Wednesday. The last time cases were lower were 2,610 on June 17 and 1,758 on June 15.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 40,157, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 1,243 compared with 1,169 the day before. Broward's increase was 474 vs. 714. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 87 in St. Lucie, 31 in Martin, 28 in Indian River and 6 in Okeechobee.
Testing
Florida's total now is 4,373,944, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 20.4percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was 13.56 percent Friday compared with 13.55 Thursday.
The daily rate at one time was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 9.77. The two-week high was 16.44 on Aug. 11. The record is 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's figure has dropped under 10 percent for three days in a row, the only time in two weeks, 9.53 after 9.62 one day earlier and 9.73 previously. The highest was 26.4 on July 8. In Broward, the percentage increased to 7.28 after a two-week low of 6.02 the day before.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate has been above 7 percent for back-to-back 7.77 and then 7.88 but much lower than 15.9 Saturday and 14.2 Sunday. Martin rose to 9.14 after 5.81 and three days above 11 percent and a 14-day low of 2.59 one week ago. Indian River rose to 5.78 after six days under 5 percent, including 3.50 on Wednesday. Okeechobee's rate was 1.79 on only 338 tests compared with 3.90 the day before on 222 tests and a two-week high of 30.2 on Aug. 6 among only 60 positive tests.
Palm Beach County has 40,157 cases out of 304,186 total tested for 13.2 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 150,305 positive cases out of 769,923 tested for 19.52 percent, and Broward is second with 68,542 cases and 478,042tested for 14.34 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 4,046 of 27,274 for 14.83 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 6,458 out of 46,877 for 13.78 percent, Indian River with 2,721 of 29,154 for 9.33 percent and Okeechobee 1,183 of 9,373 for 12.62 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
It is 1.7 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.1 percent in the United States and 3.5 percent worldwide, which passed 796,000 deaths and neared 22.9 million cases Thursday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.6 percent, compared with Broward at 1.6 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.5 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.3 percent in St. Lucie, 2.8 percent in Martin, 2.7 percent in Indian River and 1.0 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 4748 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 536 per million. New York, which represents 18.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,693 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 102.2 per million.
Age breakdown
The median age for all deaths in Florida is 79.
Four deaths are among youths 14 and under: the 6-year-old from Hillsbourgh, the 9-year-year old from Putnam and two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, among 4 in the 5-14 age class. One death was added.
There are 25 deaths in the 15-24 class with an increase of a 22-year-old man from Miami-Dade. The youngest in Palm Beach County is a 22-year-old woman.
Sixty-nine people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which was an increase of 1.
A total of 3,28 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 36 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 9,982 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 81, and 230 were hospitalized, which was an increase of 5. From ages 5-14, there are 23,893, an increase of 224 with 202 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 2.
From the infant to 54 age group, 423,766 of the 587,023 residents tested. In that group, 727 have died, an increase of 9, for a 0.17 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 500,435 cases. A total of 1,813 have died, an increase of 21, for a 0.36 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 9,952, an increase of 59. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 25 to 6,995, followed by Boca Raton at 5,477, up from 5,442, Boynton Beach at 3,593 from 3,570 and Delray Beach at 2,725 vs. 2,698. A total of 860 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 3,833, an increase of 58, followed by Fort Pierce at 2,381, up 21, and Stuart with 1,932, which was an increase of 14.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained at 384 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 35,997 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 33,155 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,129 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 15 compared with 31 the day before; 3651 in Martin, which was an increase of 4; 415 in St. Lucie with a rise of 4, Indian River increased by 6 to 235 and Okeechobee remained at 123.
Long-term care
Forty-two percent of the deaths, 4,274 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 439 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 670 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 42 and in Palm Beach County it went up by 4.
National
Since the first death was reported five months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 176,337, an increase of 1,090 on Thursday, according to Worldometers.info.
Johns Hopkins reports 172,970, a gain of 1,278.
Cases reached 5,746,272 with an increase of 45,341, according to Worldometers.info. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24.
Last Thursday in the U.S., there were 1,284 more deaths and 54,780 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 7,009 at 4.1 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,937, with 3 reported Thursday, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey 7, No. 6 Massachusetts 12, No. 7 Illinois 27, No. 8 Pennsylvania 14, No. 9 Michigan 16, No. 10 Georgia 55.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 50. No. 23 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, had 15.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 17.6 percent of the 6,188 additional deaths Thursday and 22.3 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 39,444 at 5.1 percent.
Last Thursday's death increase was 6,562.
Cases increased by 267,794, behind a record 289,648 on July 24.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,234 after a record 1,554 on July 29 at 112,423. Brazil added 44,684 cases for a total of 3,505,097 and only behind the U.S.
Mexico reported 717 more deaths late Thursday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 58,481 in third place.
India added 981 deaths to rise to 54,975 in fourth place. The Asian nation also reported 68,507 cases for a third-place total of 2,766,026 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported an additional 6 deaths for 41,403 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 6 deaths. No. 7 France added 11 but 4,771 cases, the highest since 4,181 on May 6. No. 8 Spain announced 16 deaths.
No. 9 Peru gained 200 and No. 10 Iran had 139.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 942,106, including an additional 4,785. The nation gained 110 deaths but dropped to 12th behind Colombia, which added 204.
No. 17 Canada reported 5 deaths to rise to 9,054, as well as 383 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 5 deaths and has 5,805. Neighboring Norway announced 2 deaths to rise to 264 deaths, as well as 35 more cases.
No. 27 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 22 cases Friday.
Japan reported 16 for a total of 1,128.
Scripps Only Content 2020