24 students, 2 adults under quarantine for coronavirus exposure in Okeechobee County school

Twenty-four students and two adults at an Okeechobee County school are under quarantine for coronavirus exposure.
According to the Okeechobee County School District, a teacher at South Elementary School tested positive for the virus and has not been to campus since Tuesday.
On Thursday, three dozen students and one teacher were transitioned to remote learning after a student tested positive for coronavirus at Okeechobee High School.
On Friday, the district sent out a letter to parents explaining the potential coronavirus exposure at South Elementary School.
Read the letter below:
The district's Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services Dylan Tedders said in a Facebook post that it was determined Friday afternoon that the students and the two adults were identified through contact tracing efforts and those individuals would be contacted by the health department with instructions.
Tedders stated that a phone message was also sent to parents.
"Custodians are cleaning and disinfecting the rooms and administrators are making plans to transition these students, for the next fourteen days, to Option 2," Tedders said.
Scripps Only Content 2020