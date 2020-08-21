Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on homeless man

A man accused of fatally shooting a homeless man after an argument in Pompano Beach last week has been arrested.
Ruddy Germain was arrested Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder.
Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said homicide detectives were able to identify Germain, 35, as the suspect through video surveillance and witnesses.
Detectives said Germain shot and killed Joseph Surace after the acquaintances got into an argument Aug. 11 between the Burger King and 7-Eleven on North Federal Highway.
The 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Germain was being held without bond at the main Broward County jail.
Scripps Only Content 2020