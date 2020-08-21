Suspect sought after shooting at Broward County deputy

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a detective Tuesday night in Pompano Beach.
Marquel Mathis is wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.
BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said Mathis, 26, was under surveillance as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation when he left his apartment and noticed one of the detectives. That's when, investigators said, Mathis pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the detective.
Mathis missed, and the bullet struck a wall near where the detective was standing.
Grossman said Mathis then went back inside the apartment and fled before backup arrived.
Anyone with information on Mathis' whereabouts is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
