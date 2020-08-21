Treasure Coast Elementary makes fun social distancing video

The principal and staff at Treasure Coast Elementary got ready for back to school with a fun video.
The video highlights social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands to the tune of "Ice, Ice Baby."
The lyrics read, "Social distance, baby, wash and santize, baby, check your symptoms daily" as teachers dance and show the steps.
The 2020-21 academic year in Indian River County will start on Monday, Aug. 24 with students taking part in both in-classroom and virtual learning.
The school district has made major safety improvements at schools, including spaced out desks, one-way hallways and stairways, extra hand sanitizer stations, and modified cafeterias to ensure social distancing.
