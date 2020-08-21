Unemployment rate up to 11.3% in Florida

Florida posted an 11.3 percent unemployment rate in July, as businesses and workers continued to struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.
The new mark was up from an adjusted 10.3 percent rate in June, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
The state initially estimated the June rate at 10.4 percent but released the adjusted number Friday.
The July rate reflected 1.125 million jobless Floridians, an increase of 122,000 from June, out of a labor force of 9.975 million people.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 10.2 percent in July.
Osceola County had the highest unemployment rate, 20.2 percent, in Florida in July. This was followed by Orange County at 16.1 percent and Miami‐Dade County with 14.2 percent.
The unemployment rate in Palm Beach County increased to 11.6 percent in July compared to 10.2 percent in June. Palm Beach County has the eighth highest unemployment rate in the state.
Below are the latest unemployment figures for the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County:
Martin County: July 8.6% (June 7.8%) St. Lucie County: July 11% (June 9.7%) Indian River County: July 10.4% (June 9.2%) Okeechobee County: July 7.9% (June 6.8%)
