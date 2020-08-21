14-year-old boy with autism missing from Pasco County

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old Port Richey boy.
Authorities say Gabriel Nieves was last seen Thursday around 7:45 p.m. wearing gray joggers, a green hoodie and black Nike Air Otero sneakers.
He currently has dyed yellow-orange hair, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes.
Deputies report Gabriel has autism and may appear introverted.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gabriel, you are asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at (727) 847-5878 or 911.
Scripps Only Content 2020