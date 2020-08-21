16-year-old Okeechobee High School student arrested for making terroristic threats

A 16-year-old student at Okeechobee High School is under arrest for making terroristic threats after authorities say he posted a photo on social media on Friday that appeared to show a gun inside a classroom.
School officials said that around 8:30 a.m., they were alerted to a social media post that showed a student in class with what appeared to be a gun in the student’s lap.
The school and Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office investigated, and by 8:41 a.m., the student was identified, searched, and questioned.
School officials said the post showed an actual photo of a classroom with a hand holding a pistol Photoshopped onto the student’s lap.
At no time was there a weapon on campus, and no students or faculty were ever in danger, officials said.
The sheriff's office said the teen was arrested for making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony.
If you have any additional information about this incident, you're asked to call Lt. Chris Hans at 863-763-3117.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office reminds students and parents to report and suspicious activity right away through the free Fortify Florida app.
Scripps Only Content 2020