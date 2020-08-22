Food distribution held Saturday in Boynton Beach

More than 200 volunteers with Christ Fellowship Church joined together for a food distribution in Boynton Beach on Saturday.
A parking lot at the Boynton Beach Mall was turned into a makeshift drive-thru food distribution site, servicing hundreds of cars.
The church has been distributing food in partnership with Feeding South Florida since the pandemic began in March.
Bob Bender, pastor of Christ Fellowship Church, says the need is still great, “It’s clear everybody is dealing with discouragement of different levels at this time and we’re able to come in and be able to be an encouragement. I mean even today for families we know starting school, we were able to give 100 backpacks to kids that were in the line as well to get them ready for school.”
In all, Christ Fellowship Church gave out food to 1,000 families. Additional distributions will take place every fourth Saturday of the month.
If you'd like to help, please visit https://feedingsouthflorida.org/.
