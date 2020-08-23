Miami-Dade police search for woman in connection with fatal hit-and-run

Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old bicyclist.
Investigators have identified Luisa Fernanda Ahearn as one of the subjects involved in Saturday night's crash in Bal Harbour.
According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, the victim, identified as Ethan Gordon, was trying to cross a pedestrian walkway to get on a bridge bicycle path when he was struck.
The teenager died at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.
Anyone with information on Ahearn's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2020