State's daily positivity rate drops to 7.09%; deaths up 106, cases rise 4,311

Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate dropped to a two-week low of 3.65 after four days under 8: 6.64, then 6.77, 7.77, 7.88. Those numbers are much lower than 15.9 last Saturday and 14.2 Sunday. Martin dropped to 4.53 from 8.89 with a 14-day low of 2.59 on Aug. 14. Indian River's 2.00 was a two-week low after 5.78 the day before though the previous four days were under 4. Okeechobee's rate was 5.29 among 197 negative tests after a two-week low of 1.79 on only 338 tests and a high of 30.2 on Aug. 6 among only 60 positive tests.