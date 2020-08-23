State's new coronavirus deaths diminish to 51; cases top 600,000 with 2,974 increase

Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate increased to 5.72 from a two-week low of 3.65 the day before and much lower than 15.9 last Saturday and 14.2 Sunday. Martin's rate also increased from 4.53 to 6.91 and a 14-day low of 2.59 on Aug. 14. Indian River surged from 2.00 to 4.98 though the rate has been around 4 percent or less for eight times in the past two weeks. Okeechobee's rate climbed to 11.9 but there were only 81 negative tests after 4.37 the day before on 197 tests and a previous two-week low of 1.79 on only 338 tests. The high was 30.2 on Aug. 6 among only 60 positive tests.