Doctor talks to WPTV about convalescent plasma used to treat COVID-19 patients

The Federal Drug Administration has granted an 'emergency use authorization' to treat COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized with convalescent plasma.
The treatment has been used since COVID-19 began and works by infusing sick people with plasma from a recovered patient's blood.
Local infectious disease specialist Dr. Ramprasad Golapan said plasma is time-tested, meaning the results from thousands of patients are now showing that if given within three days, the mortality rate is lower.
Dr. Golapan spoke with WPTV Anchor Jay Cashmere on the subject and much more, including the reopening of schools in a Facebook Live interview.
