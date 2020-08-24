Dolphins to allow limited number of fans at 2020 home opener

"When we started the process back in March of exploring what a socially-distanced stadium could look like, we made the health and safety of everyone the first priority, knowing that if we felt that we couldn't make it safe, we simply wouldn't have fans," Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. "We're happy that our elected officials recognize the attention to detail and diligence that we've put into creating a safe environment and that they made the decision to move forward with a 13,000-capacity stadium at this time."