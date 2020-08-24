Dolphins to allow limited number of fans at 2020 home opener

Miami Dolphins fans will be able to cheer for their team in person this season -- at least for the first home game.
The Dolphins announced Monday that a limited capacity will be allowed at Hard Rock Stadium for the 2020 home opener.
A maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed for the Sept. 20 game against the Buffalo Bills.
"When we started the process back in March of exploring what a socially-distanced stadium could look like, we made the health and safety of everyone the first priority, knowing that if we felt that we couldn't make it safe, we simply wouldn't have fans," Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. "We're happy that our elected officials recognize the attention to detail and diligence that we've put into creating a safe environment and that they made the decision to move forward with a 13,000-capacity stadium at this time."
The announcement comes on the same day that Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to hold a news conference at the Miami Gardens stadium.
Miami-Dade County leads the state in the number of coronavirus cases. Hard Rock Stadium is also a COVID-19 testing site.
Among the policies that will be in place for fans this season are socially distanced seating clusters, a mask mandate for all those who are not actively eating or drinking inside the stadium, staggered gate entry times and no tailgating.
Some NFL teams, like the Las Vegas Raiders, are not allowing any fans to attend games this season, while others, like the Jacksonville Jaguars, are capping attendance at 25%.
Dolphins season ticket holders will have first priority to purchase tickets based on their tenure. All season ticket holders will have the option to roll their 2020 payments into the 2021 season and retain all of their tenure, seats and associated benefits.
