FBI seeks potential witness in Leila Cavett case

The FBI released new information Monday in the investigation of a 21-year-old mother who vanished in South Florida in July.
Officials said earlier this month they are pursuing multiple leads in the disappearance of Leila Cavett, 21, a native of Georgia, who was last seen on July 26.
Authorities said they now want to talk to a driver, and any occupants of a gold Honda four-door sedan spotted near a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood, Florida, on July 27. The FBI said the car in question was at the gas station, located at 5800 Hollywood Blvd., between 11:24 p.m. and 11:28 p.m.
Cavett was spotted at the same gas station on July 25, shortly before her disappearance.
The Honda has visible damage to the left, rear bumper, according to investigators.
The FBI said they believe someone in the vehicle may have witnessed something related to the investigation of Cavett.
Federal authorities previously arrested a man on two counts of lying to a federal officer in the case. He was purported to be the last person to see the missing Georgia woman.
A $10,000 reward was offered by the FBI last week in the case.
If you were in this vehicle or know who was, call FBI Miami at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to FBI.gov/tips.
