Indian River Co. superintendent pleased with 1st day of school

It was back to the classroom Monday for students and staff in Indian River County.
Students have three options for instruction, either in person, virtual school at their own pace or the transitional learning model which follows their class bell schedule.
Superintendent Dr. David Moore said during a Facebook Live Monday evening that it was a very successful first day.
"We had a great first day of school," Moore said.
He said he was concerned about the transportation of students to school, but there were no buses with more than 25 students aboard.
"Overall, in terms of transportation, it was a great first day," Moore said. "We will continue to evaluate the numbers of students on buses as move throughout the next two weeks."
The superintendent said it has taken a lot of work to get to this point, but they were ready and excited to welcome students back.
Moore said students at schools were very willing to adhere to wearing face coverings and social distancing.
"We continue to explore a system as we move through an unprecedented time, that we position ourselves in a way to be nimble, to be quick, in our response to ensure we protect our environment in our schools as we provide quality education," Moore said.
While on campus, students will see one-way hallways, social distancing and masks are required. The biggest message from the superintendent is to stay home if you are sick.
Moore said the school system will be sending surveys to parents as the district continues to improve on-campus and remote learning.
