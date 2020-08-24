Indian River County students head back to school

It’s back to the classroom for students and staff in Indian River County.
Students have three options for instruction, either in person, virtual school at their own pace or the transitional learning model which follows their class bell schedule.
The superintendent says it has taken a lot of work to get to this point but they are ready and excited to welcome students back.
“We continue to explore a system as we move through an unprecedented time, that we position ourselves in a way to be nimble, to be quick, in our response to ensure we protect our environment in our schools as we provide quality education,” Dr. David Moore said.
On campus, students will see one way hallways, social distancing and masks are required. The biggest message from the superintendent is to stay home if you are sick.
