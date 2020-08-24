Man injured in robbery attempt outside Indian River County bakery

A man was injured following an attempted robbery at a bakery in Fellsmere Monday afternoon, according to police.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:18 p.m. at Garcias Bakery located at 2 S. Pine Street.
Fellsmere police responded to the scene and interviewed the victim who told them that he was approached on the north side of the business by a person who personally knows him. The victim named the person as Bernard Wesley McPhee.
The victim stated that McPhee ordered him to give him all of his money. While making the demand, McPhee allegedly threatened the victim with what he described as a “blade”.
According to a police report, the victim tried to get away when he was struck on the left side of his head with a rock. The victim was able to escape further injury and entered the store to ask for help as McPhee fled the area.
The victim said McPhee was wearing a black shirt and black pants and some kind of hat with “netting” in front of his face.
Fellsmere police officers were able to locate McPhee three blocks away within fifteen minutes of the incident. Police said McPhee was sitting in front of a residence located on N. Orange Street.
Police said McPhee was transported back to Garcia’s Bakery where he was positively identified by the victim as the person who tried to rob him and as the person who struck him on the head.
McPhee was wearing the clothing described and had a camouflaged hat with face netting and a pair of pruning shears in his possession, according to police.
McPhee was arrested for armed robbery and aggravated battery and transported to the Indian River County Jail without incident.
Further investigation revealed McPhee entered the Garcia Bakery just prior to the robbery and purchased a 16 ounce can of Natural Ice Beer. An empty, 16 oz can of Natural Ice Beer was found on the ground next to where McPhee was apprehended in front of the North Orange Street entrance, the report said.
The unidentified victim was transported to the Sebastian River Medical Center for treatment.
