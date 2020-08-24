Marco weakens to Tropical Depression; Tropical Storm Laura forecast to become hurricane Tuesday

Tropical Storm Marco has weakened to a Tropical Depression.
According to the 11 p.m. Advisory, Marco is expected to produce additional rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with additional isolated totals of 5 inches across portions of the north-central Gulf coast and Southeastern United States through Wednesday.
Marco has maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected, and Marco is forecast to become a remnant low on Tuesday. The system is then forecast to dissipate by early Wednesday.
The depression is moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km/h). Marco is forecast to continue moving westward near the coast of Louisiana for the next day or so.
Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a hurricane Tuesday. Heavy rains and flash flooding continues over Western Cuba.
A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move away from Cuba and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight.
Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday, and approach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Laura has maximum sustained winds near 65 mph with higher gusts.
Additional strengthening is forecast on Wednesday, and Laura could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the coast. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center.
The rest of the tropics remain quiet at this time. There is a wave coming off the coast of Africa, but no signs of any development with this system.
